People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

