People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62.

