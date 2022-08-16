People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

