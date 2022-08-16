People s United Financial Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $486.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.83.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

