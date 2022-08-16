People s United Financial Inc. Sells 177 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.