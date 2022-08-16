People s United Financial Inc. Sells 29,312 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSC opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

