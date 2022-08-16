People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 187,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.