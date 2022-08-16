Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Declares GBX 24.80 Dividend

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 681.60 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 620.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 625.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PHNX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.67 ($9.26).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

