Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $360,561.28

Phore (PHR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $360,561.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002827 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,682,727 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.