Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,701 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 23,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.55. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

