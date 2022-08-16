Pier Capital LLC Buys 18,544 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Crocs worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crocs by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

