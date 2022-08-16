Pier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.
NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 12,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
