Pier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $712,886.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,125.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,072. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 12,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.