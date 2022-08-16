Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 9,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at $14,887,372.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,887,372.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,954. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

