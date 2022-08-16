Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Workiva makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Workiva worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Workiva

A number of research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.