Pier Capital LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for about 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshpet Price Performance

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 47,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,552. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.