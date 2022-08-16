Pier Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,239 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,883. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

