Pier Capital LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Seer worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Seer stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. 8,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,581. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $701.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

