Pier Capital LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 2.22% of Vapotherm worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $3,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vapotherm by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,374 shares in the company, valued at $121,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,324.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $92,200 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of VAPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.22. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

