Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of LHC Group worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

