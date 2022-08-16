Pier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Inari Medical worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $453,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $453,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,230 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. 15,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -266.45 and a beta of 1.45. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

