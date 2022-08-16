Pier Capital LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. PagerDuty comprises about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PagerDuty worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after buying an additional 246,625 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 29,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,609. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,768 shares of company stock worth $6,404,990. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

