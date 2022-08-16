Pier Capital LLC Sells 972 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $16,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,086. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,361.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

