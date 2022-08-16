PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.22 and last traded at $99.22. Approximately 463,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,492,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.23.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 769.5% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

