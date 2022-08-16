PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.34 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $184.56 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

