PlayGame Market Capitalization Reaches $288,984.52 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $288,984.52 and approximately $834.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

