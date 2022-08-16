PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $31.76

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $30.37. PLDT shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.991 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PLDT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

