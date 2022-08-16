Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $450,609.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $450,609.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00008689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 12% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036804 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.