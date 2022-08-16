Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $450,609.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $450,609.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00008689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.