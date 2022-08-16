PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $256,731.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and $256,731.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

