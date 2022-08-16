PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Cap Hits $607,932.44

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $607,932.44 and $225,988.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036954 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

