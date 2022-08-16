Polygon Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.54 billion and $447.76 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00128551 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068055 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,945 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
Buying and Selling Polygon
