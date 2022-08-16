Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pool Stock Performance
Pool stock opened at $388.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.87.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.