Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $1,304,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 87,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.