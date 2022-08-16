Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

