PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $0.40

PowerPool (CVP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $16.05 million and $1.72 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,820,430 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.