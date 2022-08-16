Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 2,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Premier by 83.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

