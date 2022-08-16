Primas Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Primas has a market cap of $568,983.52 and $414,318.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00257886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

