Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 960,851 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

