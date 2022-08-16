Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.28

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
