Prudential plc (PUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Down 2.1 %

PUK opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

Institutional Trading of Prudential

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.