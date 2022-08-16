QASH Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 80.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $94,008.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

