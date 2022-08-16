Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

