Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.94

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 79638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 49.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

