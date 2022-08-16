Quiztok Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327,842.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Quiztok has a market cap of $13.06 million and $327,842.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,376,893 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

