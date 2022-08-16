Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RLGT opened at $7.74 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $382.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20.
About Radiant Logistics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.