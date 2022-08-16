Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE RLGT opened at $7.74 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $382.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

