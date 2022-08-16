Rain Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,120,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. 43,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

