Rashid Wasti Sells 1,280 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total transaction of C$200,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,270,242.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00.

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 138,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,762. The firm has a market cap of C$23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$128.11 and a twelve month high of C$162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.18.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

