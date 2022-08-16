Rational Advisors LLC Buys 136 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

