Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 577 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 639,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,116,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

