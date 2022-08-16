Raymond James Lowers Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $17.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Snap One stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $878.67 million and a PE ratio of -24.64.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Snap One during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

