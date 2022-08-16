Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $141.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $390,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 62.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $5,069,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

